MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. -- A popular store in the northern Lower Peninsula that burned down in a fire in August will be reopening in spring 2020.
In a Facebook post, the Dublin General Store posted a picture with a grand reopening banner, saying "A special update for customers! Thank you for all the love and support! We will see you all in 2020! #dublinstrong."
In August, the store burned down in an overnight fire. Police said at the time that the fire started in the front corner of the hardware section of the store. The Manistee County Sheriff's Office said on Sept. 3 that they had evidence to suggest the fire was intentionally set.
The store had been open since 1935 and its jerky selection added to its fame in recent years, according to the Manistee News Advocate.
In response to the fire, the store posted to Facebook apologizing to their customers who were traveling long distances through the area for the Labor Day weekend.
