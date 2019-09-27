KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amid a growing threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), state health officials announced Friday they will be conducted aerial spraying in 14 counties to combat the spread of the disease.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said due to the large geographic spread of EEE and projected warm weather, they will be partnering with local health departments to conduct aerial spraying in areas of concern. It is scheduled to start Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m., but it is weather-dependent.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases, with a 33% fatality rate among humans who contract the disease and a 90% fatality rate among horses. It is transmitted through mosquito bites.

The aerial spraying will be in Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren. All of those counties have cases of EEE in people and/or animals.

This is the first time Michigan and local health departments will be conducting aerial spraying to combat EEE since 1980, according to the Associated Press.

Cases of EEE first popped up in West Michigan at the end of August, when six horses in Barry, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties died from the disease. Since then, cases have spread around the region.

To date, state health officials have confirmed nine cases of EEE in humans and 27 confirmed cases in animals across 14 counties. Three people have died from EEE.

Kalamazoo County has the most incidences of the disease. There is an EEE vaccine available for horses, but not for people. Additional animal cases are under investigation.

The aerial spraying will be conducted with a low-flying aircraft, starting in the early evening and continuing until 4:30 a.m. the next day. The pesticides are ultra-low volume, and those sprayers dispense fine aerosol droplets that stay suspended in the air and kill adult mosquitoes on contact.

The state says the pesticide being used is Merus 3.0, which organic and contains 5% pyrethrin, which is used to control mosquitoes, fleas, flies, moths and ants. Health risks are not expected during or after spraying, but residents with a sensitivity to pyrethrins are encouraged to stay indoors.

Aerial spraying is not expected to have any impacts on surface water or drinking water, according to MDHHS.

Other states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, have recently employed this tactic to combat EEE.

“We are taking this step to help protect the health and safety of Michiganders in areas of the state that are being affected by this dangerous mosquito-borne disease,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “The continuing number of cases in both people and animals indicate an ongoing risk for EEE exposure. We continue to urge residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites until a hard frost.”

As the threat of EEE continues in West Michigan, health officials are urging evening events to be rescheduled. High schools are moving up outdoor sporting events, primarily football games, to avoid having them during evening hours.

The particular species of mosquitoes that can carry EEE are most active from dusk until dawn, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

At Binder Park Zoo, in Calhoun County, two wolf pups died from EEE.

Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches. It can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur.

MDHHS is advising Michigan residents to take precautions against mosquito bites. They offer this advice:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

Mosquito borne illnesses are a risk in Michigan until nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.

EEE has been confirmed in these counties:

Barry County - 5 cases

Berrien County - 1 case

Calhoun County - 2 cases

Cass County - 1 case

Genesee County - 1 case

Jackson County - 2 cases

Kalamazoo County - 6 cases

Kent County - 1 case

Lapeer County - 1 case

Montcalm County - 1 case

Newaygo County - 1 case

St. Joseph County - 3 cases

Van Buren County - 2 cases

