State health officials are continuing to spray regions affected by Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Friday, over 328,000 acres had been treated for the deadly mosquito-borne disease.

To date, there have been nine human cases of EEE in Michigan, and four of those were fatal.

Michigan officials are planning to spray in six counties on Friday night. They are:

Areas 1-1 and 1-2 in Allegan County.

Area 4-3 and 4-4 in Calhoun County.

Areas 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County.

Areas 8-1 and 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)

Areas 10-1, 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)

Area 11-1 in Newaygo County. (weather alternative)

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases, with a 33% fatality rate among humans who contract the disease and a 90% fatality rate among horses. It is transmitted through mosquito bites.

How to protect yourself from EEE

Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches. It can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur.

MDHHS is advising Michigan residents to take precautions against mosquito bites. They offer this advice:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

Mosquito borne illnesses are a risk in Michigan until nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.

FAQs about EEE and aerial spraying

