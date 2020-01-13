DEARBORN, Mich. — Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory for Reem Alsaidi, 14, who was picked up from her home by an unknown person on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5 a.m.

Alsaidi was last seen on Pinehurst Street near Blesser Avenue in Dearborn.

Police said someone in a grey-like four-door sedan picked her up. No one has heard from her since then.

Investigators believe she was in Albion later Saturday morning.

If you have information about Alsaidi's whereabouts, call 911 or Dearborn Police 313 943-2241.

This sedan picked up Reem Alsaidi at her Dearborn home on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Courtesy photo/Dearborn Police

