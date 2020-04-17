MICHIGAN, USA — Museums and other nonprofits impacted by COVID-19 are now getting some relief from the state.

The Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) has launched a new program providing over $500,000 in grants to Michigan’s eligible nonprofit arts and culture organizations.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced the grant on Friday.

MCACA, through funding provided by the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will make a total of $502,400 in one-time grants to eligible nonprofit arts and cultural organizations.

The funds can be used for salary support for one or more employees; fees for artists and/or contractual personnel; and facility costs, such as rent and utilities.

To be eligible, applicants must be a nonprofit arts and cultural organization, have tax-exempt status under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Services code, and be incorporated and physically located in Michigan.

The maximum request for funding is $5,000 and there is no match requirement. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 1.

More information on the Emergency Relief Funds program is available at www.michigan.gov/arts.

