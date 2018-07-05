Oil transport giant Enbridge, owner and operator of the controversial, underwater Line 5 oil pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, has also taken a deep plunge into Michigan politics.

The company, indirectly, is the largest bank-roller of the opposition effort to a proposed November ballot initiative that intends to change how Michigan creates its political boundaries, a review of state campaign finance reports shows.

Enbridge's contributions are flowing through two political action committees of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, a leading opponent of the redistricting ballot initiative effort.

"What the heck?" said David Holtz, communications coordinator for Oil and Water Don't Mix, a coalition opposed to Line 5's continued operation in the Straits, upon discovering Enbridge's political contributions to the Chamber's redistricting fight.

Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes on Monday denied the company has entered the redistricting fray.

“Enbridge does not have a position on the Michigan redistricting ballot initiative and further Enbridge has contributed no dollars toward any efforts to support or oppose this initiative," he said in an email to the Free Press.

But campaign finance records filed with the Michigan Secretary of State's Office show Enbridge made two contributions to Michigan Chamber of Commerce PAC II last year, $125,000 on Oct. 9 and $1,650 on June 1. That October payment far exceeded any other contributor in the 2018 election cycle; the next-highest was Amway Corp.'s Stephen Van Andel's $50,000 contribution on April 3 of this year. Enbridge's $126,650 represents more than half of Chamber PAC II's total contributions from all sources so far, a total of $242,450.

Secretary of State records further show Chamber PAC II then made a $35,000 contribution to another Chamber-affiliated political action committee, Citizens Protecting Michigan's Constitution, on Oct. 12, three days after Enbridge's large contribution. The PAC is leading the opposition to the Voters Not Politicians group's efforts to place a redistricting initiative on the November ballot.

On Feb. 6 of this year, Chamber PAC II made another, $100,000 contribution to Citizens Protecting Michigan's Constitution. The $135,000 in total contributions from the Chamber to the Citizens PAC comes close to matching dollar-for-dollar Enbridge's contribution.

Citizens Protecting Michigan's Constitution has filed challenges both with the Secretary of State and with the state Court of Appeals in an attempt to invalidate the ballot initiative.

"Enbridge right now is the single-largest contributor to the Chamber of Commerce's ballot question PAC, and that ballot question PAC is the single-largest contributor to the opposition" to the redistricting reform proposal, Holtz said.

When asked if Enbridge took issue with the Michigan Chamber funding a redistricting initiative opposition effort, given his statement that Enbridge has no position on the issue, Barnes responded that the Free Press should "speak with the chamber."

Michigan Chamber of Commerce officials did not immediately respond to messages left by the Free Press Monday.

Holtz noted the Chamber went to bat for Enbridge last year, advocating that its 64-year-old oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac remain open. And the Chamber has made it a political priority to oppose the redistricting and other initiatives proposed for November’s statewide ballot.

"The Chamber has come out and helped Enbridge on Line 5, and it's pretty obvious this is being done to help the Chamber," he said.

"Enbridge would presumably also benefit from a continuation of gerrymandering. It keeps the party in power that's helping Enbridge to keep Line 5 operating in the Straits."

The treasurer of Citizens Protecting Michigan's Constitution is Michigan Chamber Vice President James Holcomb, state records show, and the address listed for the committee is the Chamber's address in Lansing.

Enbridge Inc. is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It made its political contributions to the Chamber PAC through its U.S. affiliate based in Houston, Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. Enbridge holds a 34.9% economic interest in the Houston-based affiliate, the corporation states on its website.

"We really shouldn't tolerate the Canadian oil industry meddling with our politics," Holtz said. "This is particularly troubling, given Enbridge's terrible environmental record in Michigan."

More than 1.1 million gallons of oil spilled from a rupture in Enbridge's 30-inch transmission pipeline near Marshall beginning July 25, 2010. The spill devastated Talmadge Creek and surrounding wetlands and fouled about 38 miles of the Kalamazoo River.

Enbridge officials did not discover or address the ongoing oil spill for 17 hours. It was discovered only after being reported by a third party who came upon the spreading environmental disaster along Talmadge Creek.

Thinners in the thick, sludgy, diluted bitumen evaporated, causing significant amounts of the oil to sink to the bottom, clump with sediments and other materials and complicate the cleanup, which ultimately took four years and cost more than $1 billion.

The U.S. government fined Enbridge $61 million for the Marshall spill, and required $110 million in improvements to its pipeline system.

Enbridge last week agreed to pay an additional, $1.8 million penalty in a deal with the U.S. government, which accused the company of missing deadlines for inspecting pipelines to prevent leaks agreed to in the settlement over the Marshall spill.

Voters Not Politicians submitted more than 425,000 signatures, about 100,000 more than required, in an effort to place the redistricting reform measure on the statewide ballot this November. The proposal would take political district boundary-drawing away from the party in power and put it in the hands of a 13-person Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Citizens Protecting Michigan's Constitution last month asked the state Court of Appeals to stop state officials from approving the redistricting petition for the November ballot, arguing the proposal was too far-reaching and did not spell out its changes to the state constitution as required under law. That case is still pending.

Voters Not Politicians founder and director Katie Fahey expressed surprise at Enbridge's involvement in opposing the ballot measure.

"We know our system is rigged in favor of special interests," she said. "I have no idea what Enbridge's reasons are for contributing to this."

Fahey noted more than 10,000 individual contributions in support of the ballot initiative. "The people of the state really are funding this on our end," she said. "I think it's a really big contrast."

The Chamber's support for Line 5's continued operation comes amid vocal opposition from many individuals and groups concerned about the potential for an environmental and economic disaster should the pipes leak in the turbulent currents where Lakes Michigan and Huron connect.

In an interview last October on the Steve Gruber Show on WJIM-AM radio in Lansing — the link for which is posted on the Citizens Protecting Michigan's Constitution Facebook page — Michigan Chamber president and CEO Richard Studley outlined the group's opposition to ballot proposals that included one attempting to force the shutdown of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

"A sudden and arbitrary decision to shut down Line 5 would have a very negative impact on job creation and business success in Michigan," Studley said.

Whether the redistricting initiative will be included on the statewide ballot this November has not yet been determined by the state Board of Canvassers.

Contact Keith Matheny: (313) 222-5021 or kmatheny@freepress.com. Follow on Twitter @keithmatheny.

