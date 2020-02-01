MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Enbridge says it has retrieved a 45-foot steel rod that was resting against an underwater oil pipeline where Lakes Michigan and Huron converge.

The debris was in the Straits of Mackinac since September. That's when a borehole collapsed during work in advance of the construction of a tunnel to surround the pipes.

Enbridge says favorable weather conditions allowed it to deploy a remote-operated vehicle to remove the rod Saturday.

Under an agreement with Michigan, Enbridge will shut down the underwater segment of Line 5 and replace it with a pipe housed in a tunnel drilled through bedrock beneath the straits.

