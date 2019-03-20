DETROIT (AP) - A lawyer for John Engler is accusing a prosecutor of misconduct and wants her removed before the former Michigan State University president speaks to investigators.

The attorney general's office and Engler's attorney, Seth Waxman, are in a war of words over his willingness to speak to investigators about campus changes after the Larry Nasser scandal.

Waxman says Engler has "at all times" been willing to meet. He says the state this week suddenly canceled a March 28 meeting in Washington.

In a letter Tuesday, Waxman says he's advising Engler not to speak if Assistant Attorney General Christina Grossi remains part of the investigation. He accuses her of launching "unfounded attacks" on Engler and says her "biases" are unethical.

Attorney General Dana Nessel claims Engler misled her staff by recently attending MSU basketball game. She suggests he could have carved out time to meet investigators.

