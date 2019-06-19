LANSING, Mich. - Dr. Eric Fretz will be sworn in Wednesday as the Michigan Selective Service State Director.

Fretz was nominated by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and appointed by U.S. Selective Service Director Donald M. Benton.

The ceremony will take place on at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Michigan Army National Guard Center in Lansing.

“I am truly honored to serve as the State Director for the Selective Service System. It is a privilege to serve my country and the great state of Michigan. I will work toward improving our registration rates and increasing local board membership in Michigan. Registration is important to our Nation – it is a civic duty and it’s the law. It also conveys numerous benefits to individuals who register and to the nation," Fretz said in a press release.

Fretz grew up in Washington, D.C., but moved to Michigan to attend the University of Michigan for undergraduate, graduate and doctorate degrees in psychology. He began his Navy career during that period that lasted almost 30 years.

In his civilian career, Fretz lectures at the University of Michigan, co-owns and co-manages two medical practices and leads the Ann Arbor office of Muse Educational Consulting, LLC.

