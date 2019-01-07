As we remember those who gave their lives for our freedom this Memorial Day, Art Van is offering to properly retire and replace American flags through its "Red, White & Beautiful Flag Exchange."

Art Van will replace each retired flag with a new, free flag on July 4 as long as you have your voucher.

To get a voucher, visit Art Van's website.

Participants are encouraged to follow the National Flag Code, which outlines the proper technique for displaying flags, as well as retiring old flags.

The guidelines include provisions such as:

The flag should never be displayed with the union down;

The flag should never touch the ground;

The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery;

The flag should not be displayed during inclement weather; and

The American flag should be at the center and at the highest point when grouped with other States, localities or pennants of societies.

For a list of participating locations, click here.

