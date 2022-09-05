Check out when experts predict Michigan's foliage will be at its most colorful

Michiganders are anxiously awaiting the stunning signs of autumn that will soon descend upon our state, but when can we expect this change?

MICHIGAN, USA — Soon, vacationers will pack up for the season, a chill will return to the air and walks in nature will be met with the sound of crunching leaves beneath your feet.

Fall is quickly approaching here in Michigan, and residents are anxiously awaiting the stunning colors of autumn that will soon descend upon our state.

But when can you expect to see these wonders of Pure Michigan? We look to the experts at the Smokey Mountains for the answer.

Their fall foliage prediction map shows when we will see minimal, peak and past peak autumn colors nationwide from Monday, Sept. 5 to Nov. 21.

Fall colors by Monday, Sept. 5:

Unfortunately for the antsy fall lovers, Michigan will not see changing leaves as early as Sept. 5. Counties like Allegan and Grand Traverse could see some small signs of the new season by that date, though.

Fall colors by Monday, Sept. 12:

Experts say autumn will start to make its glorious return in Michigan by Sept. 12.

Fall colors by Monday, Sept. 19:

Fall colors will be patchy, but still present, by Sept. 19 in Michigan.

Fall colors by Monday, Sept. 26:

Autumn will truly start to present itself in Michigan by Sept. 26. By this date, Allegan and Grand Traverse counties will be nearing peak fall colors.

Fall colors by Monday, Oct. 3:

Experts say most trees will be changing in Michigan by Oct. 3, approaching the date of peak fall colors in the state.

Fall colors by Monday, Oct. 10:

The perfect fall colors will arrive in Michigan by Oct. 10.

Fall colors by Monday, Oct. 17:

By Oct. 17 and beyond, Michigan's fall colors will be past their peak, and trees will soon become bare, says the Smokey Mountain team.

