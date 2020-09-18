Fall weather, aerial treatment could fight mosquito disease

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan authorities say cooler temperatures expected this weekend should help control the spread of a mosquito-borne virus that has infected one person and 22 horses in 10 counties.

Horses can be vaccinated for the disease, known as Eastern Equine Encephalitis, but there is no equivalent for humans.

Authorities said reducing exposure to mosquitoes is the best way of preventing human infection, including insect repellent and wearing long sleeves or pants outdoors.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services also has used aerial spray treatment across more than 226,000 acres to help prevent spread of the disease, including 69,000 acres treated on Thursday.

This weekend, West Michigan is expected to see cooler days and even cooler nights. Temperatures will rise Sunday into Monday. Get the full forecast here.

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. According to MDHHS, EEE has a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill.

In 2019, Michigan experienced one of the worst outbreaks of EEE ever documented in the state, with 10 human cases -- including 6 deaths -- and 50 cases in animals from 20 counties. Last year, more than 25% of the nation’s EEE cases were diagnosed in Michigan. The number of cases in horses in 2020 has more than doubled the rate seen in 2019, state officials have reported.

For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.

13 ON YOUR SIDE contributed to this report.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.