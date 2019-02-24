The Mackinac Bridge was temporarily closed to all traffic on Sunday because of falling ice.

Unfortunately, ice smashed the windshield of one pick-up truck before the bridge was closed. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the bridge was shut down around 10:30 a.m. in order to protect vehicles from falling ice.

Keyhole Bar & Grill This is what happens when a chunk of ice falls from 200 feet on the Mackinac Bridge and hits a vehicle. Hence, the reason it is closed right now. Hope everyone is safe.

It reopened about two hours later, but only to certain vehicles. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said only passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks are allowed to cross.

High profile vehicles including are not allowed to drive over the bridge.

Winds blowing across the bridge have reached 50 mph.

Vehicles crossing the bridge are asked to slow down to 20 mph as drivers approach the bridge.

"When conditions improve, the bridge will be reopened to all vehicles, although certain vehicles may still require an escort," the Mackinac Bridge Authority said.

