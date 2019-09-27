LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that they plan conduct aerial spraying in 14 counties as the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis continues in the area.

To date, there have been nine human cases and 27 animals cases of EEE across the state. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases, with a 33% fatality rate among humans.

This year has seen a huge increase in the prevalence of EEE. Michigan has had outbreaks since 1980, but the number of human cases this year is equivalent to the last 10 years combined.

Have questions about EEE and the aerial spraying? Check out this guide from Michigan health officials:

The spraying will be conducted in 14 counties, including: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

Here is a map of where the aerial spraying will be conducted:

MDHHS has released the following map of EEE spray zones.

Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services

