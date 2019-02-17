HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed a father and his son.

It happened around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 on Charlton Park Road, south of Center Road in Hastings Township.

Troopers were sent to the area on a report that a vehicle crashed into a tree. tree. When authorities arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man, and his 12-year-old son dead.

Investigators says it appeared the driver lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway striking the tree. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have contributed to the crash.

State Police Accident Investigators were called to the scene and the crash remains under investigation. Barry County Sheriff’s Department and Hastings Fire Department assisted at the scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.