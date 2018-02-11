Ferndale police are seeking a man who was captured on camera dropping enough screws to fill a 3-pound bag in the police department and courthouse parking lots Monday.

The incident occurred between mid-morning and mid-afternoon, said Ferndale Sergeant Baron Brown, and was definitely a deliberate act. Both a courthouse employee and elderly woman received tire damage from the screws, as did a police vehicle.

"It wasn't an accident. He didn't reach into his pocket and a couple of screws fell out as he was getting a pack of gum out," Brown said.

It would have taken at least an hour to lay all the screws down, Brown estimated. A street sweeper helped employees collect between 300 and 500 screws.

In the 12-second video that police posted to Youtube, the suspect can be seen walking down an alley in a winter jacket. The two parking lots empty into the nearby alley, Brown said.

The person responsible could be charged with various potential crimes, including malicious destruction of property and malicious destruction of police property.

There are no other suspects at this time.

Over the years, police department property has been damaged by people who want to target local law enforcement or struggle with mental illness, Brown said. About 20 years ago, someone rammed their vehicle into parked scout cars behind the police station.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video should call 248-541-3650.

"We're anxiously awaiting a phone call from someone to tell us that's somebody that they know, but as of yet that has not happened," Brown said.

