OWOSSO, Mich. - Fetal remains have been found at a third Michigan funeral in less than two weeks.

An asbestos-removal crew on Monday discovered the skeletal remains of two fetuses at the former Mowen Funeral Home in Owosso, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

On Friday, police removed the remains of 63 fetuses from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit. The remains of 10 fetuses and a still-born infant were found Oct. 12 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

Police say the Owosso remains were in a casket inside a wooden box in a closet. Markings on the box indicate it is more than 50 years old. The funeral home has been closed for more than two years.

The exact age of the remains was not known. A medical examiner's review determined both fetuses were born around 20 weeks' gestation.

