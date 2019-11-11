MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers from the Michigan State post in Lakeview were called to an assault where a woman was shot in the hand.

Police said the incident happened on Bakcus Road Monday, Nov. 11. During the fight, a 51-year-old man fired a gun at a 73-year-old man and missed.

The shot hit a 56-year-old woman in her hand. Police said the shot passed through her hand. She was taken Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in stable condition.

State Police were assisted on scene by Montcalm EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

