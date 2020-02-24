BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — An early morning fire in rural Barry County destroyed a home Monday.

It happened at a home at 721 Powell Rd., just outside of Hastings, according to authorities.

Investigators confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but was left a total loss once the flames were knocked down.

There was also a vehicle behind the home, but investigators said it appeared to be abandoned.

Investigators are not sure what caused the fire at this point, but said no one was hurt in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

