Firearm deer season is here! Here's what you should know

The Michigan DNR is reminding hunters about the new requirements for reporting deer harvests, as well as safety precautions when out hunting.

MICHIGAN, USA — Firearm deer season kicks off on Tuesday, and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is estimating nearly 400,000 deer hunters will be out across the state over the next several days.

The DNR is reminding all hunters of a new procedure this season in addition to the usual precautions when heading out.

Hunters are now required to record their harvest digitally on the DNR's website.

"The biggest change this year for successful deer hunters is now the requirement to report your deer harvest within 72 hours of tagging that deer," said Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose specialist with the DNR. "So this is a new step that hunters previously have not had to do."

Hunters have several easy ways they can access the DNR's website. The first is by manually opening the website at michigan.gov/dnrharvestreport. In addition, hunters can find a QR code to bring them to the DNR website on each individual harvest tag. There is also a mobile app to make reporting quick and easy.

For those who need additional help, the customer service center can offer assistance, as well as a family member or friend who can help enter the information.

Other than changing how harvests must be reported, the DNR is hoping for a safe deer season.

"Making sure that they're wearing hunter orange, which is a requirement, but also it's a safety precaution so other hunters can identify you as a hunter. Making sure that the deer that you're shooting at is in fact the legal deer for the license that you're trying to fill," said Stewart. "Safety precautions like wearing a hunter safety harness if you're getting up into a tree, you know, just trying to be safe during the hunting season."

