GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 6 to honor National Firefighters Memorial Service Day and to remember those who lose their lives in the line of duty.

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day marks the first day of Fire Prevention Week, which was established by presidential proclamation in 1925 by President Calvin Coolidge and is observed from Sunday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 12 this year.

“Firefighters across our great state represent the best of what it means to be a Michigander,” Whitmer said. “Today we remember Michael Lubig and Robert Phillips II and the selfless firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty. We are grateful for the service of both professional and volunteer firefighters.”

This year, National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service Day recognizes two firefighters who lost their lives in 2018:

Michael J. Lubig of the Detroit Fire Department — Nov. 12, 2018

Robert J. Phillips II of the Memphis Fire Department — Sept. 23, 2018

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, October 7, 2019.

