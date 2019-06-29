GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 2019 fireworks season in Michigan has officially started.
The season officially starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, and runs through 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 5.
At the end of 2018, the state of Michigan established new fireworks laws to give local communities the option to lower the number of days when fireworks can be set off.
The laws limited the number of days residents can set off fireworks from 30 to 11 or 12, depending on what day of the week July 5 falls on.
Other times fireworks can be used include:
- 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1
- 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day
- 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. June 29 to July 4
- 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. July 5, if that date is a Friday or Saturday
- 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day
The Grand Rapids City Commission also approved changes to fireworks fines. The new civil fine is $1,000 for each violation of the fireworks ordinance. Previously, it was $50 for the first offense, $100 for a repeat offense and $200 for the second and subsequent offenses.
Supporting veterans
For many veterans, fireworks include reminders that trigger uneasiness and discomfort. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates as many as 20% of veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan have PTSD.
If you're hosting a party, ask if any veterans you invite have a hard time around Independence Day, and think about alternatives to loud fireworks.
If you live near a veteran, experts suggest letting them know before you start setting up your display for the holiday.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety provides the following information so everyone can have a safe 4th of July:
Consumer and Low Impact Fireworks Safety Tips
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Never hold lit fireworks in your hands
- Only use away from people, houses and flammable material
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Never ignite devices in a container
- Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
- Keep a bucket of water and fire extinguisher nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire
- Never use illegal or homemade fireworks
- Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees Fahrenheit. Don’t allow children to hold sparklers
- Don’t ignite fireworks in the woods, dunes, or other areas of high fire danger
- Be respectful of your neighbors. Fireworks can cause stress for individuals with PTSD. Also, fireworks often agitate pets, especially dogs.
