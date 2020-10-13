More details coming out on plot to kidnap governors

After allegedly training for months with an arsenal of weapons, five of six suspects charged with conspiracy to kidnap are now facing a judge in federal court.

Five men who were arrested in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared in a Grand Rapids federal court Tuesday.

13 ON YOUR SIDE learned more details about that alleged plot, including what they planned to do with the governor. We also learned Governor Whitmer was not the only politician the suspects were apparently after.

After allegedly training for months with an arsenal of weapons, five of six suspects charged with conspiracy to kidnap are now facing a judge in federal court, accused in an apparently intricate plan to take down Whitmer.

"It's very clear from the affidavits it wasn't simply to kidnap. It was to put me on a trial or some sort and possibly execute me. That's the kind of thing you expect to hear from a group like ISIS. We have to call them out as what they are, domestic terrorists,” said Whitmer.

Another seven men are facing state charges.

Prosecutors detailed the group's disdain for Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions, alleging they even mentioned kidnapping Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for the same reason.

Authorities claim the men, some affiliated with militia group Wolverine Watchmen, were ready with guns and explosives to potentially attack the Michigan State Capitol Building and target law enforcement.

Using encrypted chats and code words they also allegedly discussed shooting Governor Whitmer or leaving her on a boat with a disabled engine in the middle of Lake Michigan.

Both governors blame the Trump administration for inspiring violent extremists, with Governor Whitmer defending her choice to shut down her state.

"I wouldn't change a thing. Studies have shown the actions we took saved thousands of Michigan lives," said Whitmer.

Governor Northam said in a statement: "The President regularly encourages violence against those who disagree with him. The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop."

Back in April President Trump tweeted Liberate Virginia and Michigan and publicly criticized Governor Whitmer for her COVID policies.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Authorities have been going through documents, computers and any smart phones they can get access to, to determine if there are other co-conspirators.

