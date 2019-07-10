LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half staff on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to honor the service of Army Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards, coinciding with his military funeral.

Richards, from Grayling, was currently serving as a healthcare specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was deployed to the Middle East under Operation Spartan Shield.

Richards passed away while competing for an expert field medical badge at Camp Casey in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, Sept. 25. He was 32.

“Staff Sgt. Richards embodied everything that makes our state so great, and his passing is a tremendous loss,” Whitmer said. “He was a leader through and through who maintained a commitment to bettering himself and his team to make sure that they were prepared at all times. We are grateful for his service, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

After graduating from Grayling High School in 2005, Richards joined the Army. He enjoyed outdoor activities like riding his motorcycle, mountain biking, scuba diving, surfing and roller coasters.

Richards is survived by his wife, Rachel, mom and stepdad, father and stepmother, and nine siblings.

