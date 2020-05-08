Whitmer lowers flags to honor fallen Michigan State Police trooper

Trooper Caleb Starr, a married father of two, died July 31 from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash in western Ionia County.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, Aug. 6, to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr, who passed away after being struck by a drunk driver while on-duty.

“Trooper Caleb Starr’s passing is a devastating loss for the Michigan State Police and the entire state of Michigan," Whitmer said in a press release Wednesday. “He embodied the leadership and record of service that we look for in great public servants. I want to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, Rachael, and their two young daughters. ”

Trooper Starr joined the Michigan State Police in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

The crash occurred in Boston Township in Ionia County on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m. Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah, crossed the centerline. He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away on July 31. Charges are pending against the female driver.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

Funeral services are still being worked out.

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of Trooper Caleb Starr by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, August 7, 2020.

