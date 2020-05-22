Whitmer: Flags to remain lowered for Memorial Day

All flags are currently flying at half-staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to remain lowered at half-staff through Monday, May 25 until noon to honor Memorial Day and remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

All flags are currently flying at half-staff due to the coronavirus pandemic and should remain lowered to remember fallen service members, but will return to full-staff following Memorial Day honors.

“Memorial Day pays tribute to the brave Michiganders who selflessly heeded the call of duty despite the incredible and inherent dangers facing them,” Whitmer said in a press release Friday. “In honor of the women and men who gave everything to their country, we resolve ourselves to work alongside each other to build a state that is worthy of their service and sacrifice.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff at noon on Monday, May 25 and will remain at full-staff indefinitely.

RELATED VIDEO:





MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.