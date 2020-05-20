Grand River levels continue to rise, flooding in West Michigan expected

Near the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids, the Grand River is quite high revealed why the river is such a concern right now.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Kent County is under a flood warning. Water levels along the Grand River are continuing to rise with the steady rain. However, they are expected to crest in the next day or so -- provided the area doesn't see anymore heavy rainfall.

In Ada, the Grand River is expected to rise above flood stage -- close to 21 feet -- by Thursday morning. The Kent County Road Commission released a list of roadways and areas temporarily closed due to flooding, reminding residents that water over the road is dangerous and to find alternate routes.

Outside of Kent County, flooding is still a problem in Muskegon and Ottawa counties as well. Both counties declared local state of emergencies over the weekend. The declarations will assist in coordination of additional resource, according to the county office.

Across the region, residents can expect to see standing water in low-lying area, especially those with a history of flood problems.

The office of Emergency Management says people should take steps to limit any damages to their property from flooding. If you are experiencing damage from this flood event please complete a damage assessment form.

The flood warning for the Grand River is expected to remain in effect through the rest of the week.

