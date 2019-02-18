ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) - A Florida-based company may build a $30 million commercial eel farm in Michigan.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Aqua Vida Aquaculture is considering land in an industrial park in St. Johns, near Lansing. The facility would occupy up to 2 acres and could create about 25 jobs.

Company founder Kit Munday says the facility would raise African longfin eel and American eel. He says the fish are a source of "high quality protein" and are often grilled, stewed or roasted.

Stephen Hussey is the aquaculture and poultry program manager for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. He says the facility would be the state's first commercial farm that raises eel for food.

Hussey says the company must acquire an aquaculture research permit to move forward.

