Additional food assistance coming to eligible Michiganders this month

The assistance will help with the rising cost of groceries. Any household receiving SNAP benefits will receive an additional $95 at minimum.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — Michiganders who receive food assistance benefits will receive an additional payment in May to offset the cost of groceries, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.

The payments will go to 1.36 million Michiganders and impact 700,000 households, officials estimate.

“Michiganders will continue to be able to put nutritious food on the table thanks to our ongoing partnership with the federal government,” said Gov. Whitmer. “In addition to helping Michigan families lower their out-of-pocket food costs, this collaboration has helped us continue to grow our economy by returning federal dollars to Michigan. I will work with anyone to lower costs for Michiganders and get things done that make a real difference in their lives.”

The assistance program began in 2020 to help those in need during the pandemic. In May 2021, additional assistance under the program came to eligible households. These additional payments will need to be approved by the federal government each month.

The assistance comes as gas and food prices across West Michigan have continued to rise, with Michigan setting a new record high average gas price last week.

Eligible families have already begun receiving the payments, which will appear on Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the usual monthly amount. Any household receiving SNAP benefits will receive an additional $95 at least.

No action is required to receive the benefits. To check your Bridge Card balance, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.