OWOSSO, Mich. — The footstool didn't feel right.

Well, that's what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.

The money was discovered Sunday inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.

Howard Kirby was shocked when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and screamed.

He was entitled to the cash, but took the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

Kim Fauth-Newberry says her late grandfather had tucked the money into the footstool. She says, “This is crazy.”

