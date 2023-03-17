x
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars.
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Ford company logo at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people. The plant was revealed Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large state tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT — Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.

The largest of two recalls covers nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKX midsize cars. The company says in documents posted Friday by safety regulators that the front brake hoses can rupture and leak brake fluid. That would increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Ford will mail owner notification letters starting April 17. They'll get a second letter once parts are available for the fix.

Ford says it's aware of one crash with no mention of injuries due to the problem.

The second recall covers more than 222,000 F-150 pickups from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break.

Dealers will replace the arms if needed. Owners will be notified starting March 27.

