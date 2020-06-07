Ford revives Bronco brand, aims at Jeep's big off-road sales

It won’t be easy for a brand best known as O.J. Simpson’s ride in a 1994 low-speed chase with Los Angeles police.

DETROIT — Ford is reviving the Bronco SUV brand in an effort to cash in on the rugged U.S. off-road vehicle market now owned by Jeep.

Later this month the company will show off two new Bronco-branded SUVs, a Ranger pickup-sized one that comes in two- and four-door versions, and the smaller Escape-sized Bronco Sport.

Jeep has sold well over 800,000 vehicles for the past five years. Ford believes the Bronco name will evoke good memories from its off-road heritage during a three-decade run that ended in 1996.

