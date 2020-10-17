x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan

Founder of iconic Traverse City drive-in restaurant dies

Don Shaff died on Oct. 10.
Credit: AP
This undated photo shows Don's Drive-In, in Traverse City, Mich. The founder of the iconic drive-in restaurant Don Shaff, died at age 86, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Shaff owned Don's Drive-In from 1960-80, but the name never changed under subsequent owners. It's known for drive-in stalls and a large sign with a pink car along U.S. 31. (Mike Krebs/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The founder of an iconic drive-in restaurant in Traverse City has died at age 86.

Don Shaff owned Don’s Drive-In from 1960-80. But the name never changed under subsequent owners.

It’s known for drive-in stalls and a large sign with a pink car along U.S. 31. 

Shaff died on Oct. 10.

Erna Shaff said one of her husband’s favorite expressions was, “Come again and bring a friend.”

Bob Wilson bought the restaurant in 1980 and owned it for 37 years before selling it to the current owner in 2017. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.