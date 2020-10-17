Founder of iconic Traverse City drive-in restaurant dies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The founder of an iconic drive-in restaurant in Traverse City has died at age 86.
Don Shaff owned Don’s Drive-In from 1960-80. But the name never changed under subsequent owners.
It’s known for drive-in stalls and a large sign with a pink car along U.S. 31.
Shaff died on Oct. 10.
Erna Shaff said one of her husband’s favorite expressions was, “Come again and bring a friend.”
Bob Wilson bought the restaurant in 1980 and owned it for 37 years before selling it to the current owner in 2017.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.