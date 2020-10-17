Founder of iconic Traverse City drive-in restaurant dies

Don Shaff died on Oct. 10.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The founder of an iconic drive-in restaurant in Traverse City has died at age 86.

Don Shaff owned Don’s Drive-In from 1960-80. But the name never changed under subsequent owners.

It’s known for drive-in stalls and a large sign with a pink car along U.S. 31.

Erna Shaff said one of her husband’s favorite expressions was, “Come again and bring a friend.”

Bob Wilson bought the restaurant in 1980 and owned it for 37 years before selling it to the current owner in 2017.

