DNR holds 'Three Free' weekend for outdoor activities

The DNR says the 'Three Free' weekend makes it easy to pursue a new passion, visit a new park or introduce others to an outdoor experience you love.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering a free fishing, off-roading and state park entry this weekend for residents and out-of-state visitors.

The free fishing event includes fishing for all in-season species, without a license.

Southern Lake Michigan Unit Manager Brian Gunderman says while this is a free event, other fishing regulations do still apply.

"I mean, we still have our usual, you know, daily possession limits, how many fish you can keep size limits, all of that. You know, tackle restrictions, all that stuff still applies. And if you go onto our DNR website and click on fishing, you'll be able to track down or regulation booklet, and be able to double you know, double check, make sure you're not violating anything there. But so all those regulations are still in place," said Gunderman.

You can find the fishing regulations here.

With the free ORV weekend, this allows the public to legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails, including six scramble areas, all without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. You can see the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information here.

Free state park entry will also be granted allowing free vehicle access to 103 state parks plus 1,000 state-managed boating access sites.

"We've been doing this since I think 1986. So it's been a long running program and had the idea behind it is to get people interested in the sport of fishing," said Gunderman.

He says this is an opportunity for people who have been wanting to try out these activities without wanting to commit to pay.

"So we have people that, you know, wouldn't want to buy a license to just to try it out. Now they'll get out fishing and hopefully get up you know, and decide that this is something they want to keep doing," says Gunderman.

13 ON YOUR SIDE asked Gunderman how the bad air quality would impact going outdoors this weekend.

"The nice part is a lot of the recreation is happening out you know, in the woods or outside of the city," says Gunderman, "so you can certainly do this kind of activity in the cities but you can get to places where the air quality probably is a little bit better."

Gunderman says this weekend is a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy the outdoors.

"Regardless of where you live in Michigan, there's going to be outdoor recreation opportunities close by."

