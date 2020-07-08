Funeral for Trooper Caleb Starr set for Saturday

Trooper Caleb Starr, a married father of two, died July 31 from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash in western Ionia County.

MASON, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for the Michigan State Police trooper who died from injuries after being in a head-on crash while on-duty.

Trooper Caleb Starr, a married father of two, died July 31 from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash. He was struck by a drunk driver while on-duty.

Michigan State Police said the funeral will take place Saturday, Aug. 8 in Mason, Mich. It will be live streamed, beginning at 10 a.m. on the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Facebook, as well as on 13 ON YOUR SIDE's site and Facebook.

"While the MSP desires nothing more than to lay Trooper Starr to rest with the traditional formality of a full public law enforcement funeral that honors both him and his family," MSP explained. "In the interest of health and safety to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the visitation, memorial service and graveside service will be private events with limited attendance."

MSP is asking those who wish to pay their respects to the Starr family to do so virtually by leaving a message here.

On Saturday, law enforcement agencies with marked patrol vehicles are invited to participate in a vehicle tribute lining the funeral processional route.

Officers participating in the patrol vehicle tribute should report to the Ingham County Fairgrounds, located at 700 East Ash St. in Mason by 9 a.m. Officers are asked to remain in their vehicles, and a briefing via the public-address system will be held at 9:30 a.m., with staging for the tribute to begin at 10 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies are also welcome to send a video message, in lieu of attendance, for compilation into a tribute video for Trooper Starr’s family. Interested law enforcement agencies should email MSP Public Affairs at MSPPublicAffairs@michigan.gov for further instructions.

Anyone interested can make a donation to the Starr family through the Michigan State Troopers Assistance Fund (MSTAF). Donations can be mailed to MSPTA or made online. Please indicate the donation is in support of the Starr family.

Trooper Starr joined the Michigan State Police in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

The crash happened in Boston Township in Ionia County on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m. Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah, crossed the centerline. Starr's cruiser was hit head on.

He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away on July 31. Charges are pending against the female driver.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

