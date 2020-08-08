Michigan State Police honors fallen trooper at funeral

Caleb Starr, a married father of two, died July 31 from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash.

MASON, Mich. — A funeral took place Saturday for a Michigan State Police Trooper who died from injuries after being involved in a head-on crash while on duty.

Trooper Caleb Starr, a married father of two, died July 31 from injuries suffered three weeks earlier in a head-on crash. He was struck by an alleged drunk driver while on-duty.

Starr’s funeral took place Saturday morning in Mason, Michigan and included a patrol vehicle tribute. Police cruisers, motorcycles and other vehicles surrounded the hearse.

Law enforcement agencies with marked patrol vehicles also participated in the tribute by lining the funeral processional route.

Caleb Starr Funeral CALEB STARR | The funeral for the 33-year-old Michigan State Police Trooper who died in a head-on crash is being held today at 10 a.m. Watch Michigan State Police honor Starr with a patrol vehicle tribute. More: https://bit.ly/2DGlI9Y Posted by 13 On Your Side on Saturday, August 8, 2020

A visitation, a memorial service and a graveside service were also held. They were done privately in an effort to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19.

At the graveside service, there was a police flyover and Michigan State Police honored Starr with a final radio call.

"Trooper Starr, thank you for your dedication, loyalty, and service," the final call said. "Your sacrifices will never be forgotten."

MSP is asking those who wish to pay their respects to the Starr family to do so virtually by leaving a message here.

The final radio call at Trooper Starr’s graveside service. pic.twitter.com/fOFDrcLTQv — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) August 8, 2020

Anyone interested can make a donation to the Starr family through the Michigan State Troopers Assistance Fund (MSTAF). Donations can be mailed to MSPTA or made online. Please indicate the donation is in support of the Starr family.

Trooper Starr joined the Michigan State Police in September of 2018, as a member of the 135th Trooper Recruit School.

The crash happened in Boston Township in Ionia County on July 10 shortly before 10 p.m. Trooper Starr was westbound on Grand River Avenue in his patrol vehicle when a vehicle traveling east, driven by a 28-year-old woman from Utah, crossed the centerline. Starr's cruiser was hit head on.

The MSP, several law enforcement agencies and community members line the streets of downtown Mason. pic.twitter.com/tW5wKHVT8a — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) August 8, 2020

He was flown by medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he was being treated until he passed away on July 31. Charges are pending against the female driver.

Trooper Starr was 33 years old. He is survived by his wife, Rachael, who is a civilian member of the MSP, and their two young daughters.

