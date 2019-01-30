MIDLAND, Mich. — Within its first six months of opening, Dow Gardens' newest attraction; a quarter mile long path through the tree tops, has been wildly popular.

More than 50,000 people have checked out America's longest canopy walk.

The $20 million dollar project features three distinct arms that branch out into three very different views of the 54 acre property.

The Spruce Arm features a cargo net where guests can sprawl out and relax while breathing in the fresh air from neighboring evergreens.

Spruce Arm of Whiting Forest Canopy Walk

The Pond Arm stands 25 feet above the serene Lake Margrador, an oasis where forest wildlife gathers during quiet times.

Pond Arm of Whiting Forest Canopy Walk

The Orchard Arm towers high above newly planted apple trees on the edge of the older forest.

Orchard Arm of Whiting Forest Canopy Walk

Directions from Grand Rapids:

Take US-131 north, exit 120 for M-46 E toward Saginaw, turn left onto M-66 N, turn right onto M-20 E, turn left onto S Meridian Rd, Turn right onto E Pickard Rd and continue onto M-20 E then M-20 E turns left and becomes Indian St W, Indian St W turns slightly right and becomes Eastman Ave

2203 Eastman Avenue in Midland, MI 48640

