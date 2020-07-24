Gilchrist: 'I'm ready' if Whitmer becomes Vice President

The Lt. Governor says it would be the most humbling honor of his life to become governor.

LANSING, Michigan — A decision in the presidential race could affect Michigan in a profound way.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden still doesn't have a running mate. He's promised it will be a woman. And he's said several times that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being considered.

When asked, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said he would be ready to step up if Whitmer were tapped by the White House.

"It would be the most humbling honor of my life. I'm already thankful to the people of Michigan for putting me in this position. And I'm ready to step up for our people if that is what is required of me," he said.

Gilchrist would be the first black governor in state history. He's already the first black lieutenant governor.

