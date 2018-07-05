ADRIAN, Mich. - An "Endangered Missing Advisory" has been issued for Brianna Patricia Longardner, 12, of Adrian, Michigan.

Longardner is described as 5'1" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen last Friday, May 4 wearing black leggings, a pink camouflage sweatshirt and a red shirt.

Police say she is potentially with her biological mother, Ryla Erin Hubbard, who does not have custody and "has a lengthy criminal record." Police are also concerned Longardner doesn't have her prescribed medication.

The family is said to have contacts in Michigan, Indiana and Florida.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Adrian Police Department.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM