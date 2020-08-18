Whitmer applies for additional $300 unemployment aid from federal government

According the governor's office, the money would provide an additional $300 per week payment to Michiganders receiving unemployment benefits.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump and his administration for additional federal funding to help the unemployed.

According the governor's office, the money would provide an additional $300 per week payment to people receiving unemployment benefits.

“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Whitmer said.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.

The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency to count as 25% matching funds required for participation. Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to August 1. It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last.

In the statement, Whitmer also criticized Congress and asked for another federal relief bill to be passed.

"A robust Congressional recovery package that meets the scale of this crisis is what’s needed to help individuals who have lost work as a result of the pandemic get through this unprecedented time, ” Whitmer said.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would provide $300 a week in federal aid to the jobless to replace the expired $600-a-week benefit. But experts say it would take weeks for the states to implement that payment.