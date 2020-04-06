x
Panel OKs $1.2B coronavirus bill; visitation rules relaxed

FILE - This Dec. 12, 2012, file photo shows the state capitol building in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic, economists said Thursday, May 14, 2020, and are projected to fall billions of dollars short in the next budget year, too. The numbers were released ahead of a Friday meeting at which nonpartisan legislative experts and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration will try to get a handle on the budget outlook two months after the crisis hit the state. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan lawmakers have advanced a bill that would allocate more than $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, including $200 million to help small businesses restart as stay-at-home restrictions are loosened.

The state, meanwhile, relaxed rules Tuesday so people can visit patients in hospitals and accompany them to physicians’ offices as long as they are screened. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rescinded an order that allowed governments to delay responses to public-records requests during the emergency, effective June 11. 

Grants to small businesses would be capped at $5,000 under the legislation sent to the Michigan House.

