LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared April 1 "Take a Break and Be Counted" Day in order to promote awareness for the 2020 census and to encourage citizens to fill out the census.

Gov. Whitmer released a video supporting Michigan's "Be Counted" Campaign by encouraging citizens to take 10 minutes out of their day to complete the census.

The goal of the campaign is to reach 82% participation statewide. In the 2010 census, participation was at 78% statewide.

Gov. Whitmer's call for Michiganders to complete the census on April 1 coincides with National Census Day. The call also comes as millions of Michiganders are staying home during the governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 reinforces the critical importance of completing the 2020 Census to support our public health and disease prevention programs,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer also said, “Federal tax dollars are allocated based on the census count that support Medicaid, Medicare, SCHIP and health care centers. It also determines how much federal funding is allotted to Michigan for our schools, infrastructure and public safety. Our job is to make sure Michigan has an accurate and complete count.”

Michiganders can complete the census by phone, mail, and for the first time, online.

Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Michigan 2020 census director said, “The 2020 Census form includes nine questions and takes less than 10 minutes to complete – but those 10 minutes will benefit Michigan for the next 10 years.”

Questions asked include: name, age, gender, the number of people in the household, if you own or rent your home, and phone number.

The Michigan Legislature allocated $16 million to assist with outreach and preparation for everyone to participate in the census.

The "Be Counted" campaign is a collaboration between the State of Michigan, the U.S. Census Bureau, and the Michigan Nonprofit Association.

The census determines how $675 billion in federal dollars will be distributed nationwide for the next ten years through 2030.

Under the current figures, for every person counted, Michigan will receive an estimated $3,000 of federal funds per person, per year for the next 10 years.

In 2016 Michigan received nearly $30 million in federal funding, which included:

$1.1 billion for highway planning and construction

$16 billion for health programs

$5 billion for education

$2.3 billion for food assistance programs

$1.5 billion for housing assistance

To learn more or to take the census, visit the 2020 census website.

