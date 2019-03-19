LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Newaygo County after the county requested state assistance due to the extensive damage from heavy storms last Thursday.

County officials formally sought assistance from the state Friday which activated local emergency response and recovery plans. By requesting a governor's declaration, the county has determined local resources are insufficient to address the situation.

"As Newaygo County continues to deal with the effects of severe flooding, we are doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” Whitmer said. “By signing this declaration, the state can offer even more resources to assist the county’s efforts.”

The flooding occurred because of heavy rains and melting snow March 14 and damaged homes, displaced residents and washed out roadways.

Abby Watkins, director of Newaygo County Emergency Services, said the most flooded areas were the northwest side of Fremont, near Martin Lake, and several home sin Brohman, which is located about 20 minutes north of White Cloud.

By declaring a state of emergency, Whitmer has made all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area.

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing with local agencies.

Many homeowners were either forced to evacuate or woke up to flooded homes.

"Our staff have been working closely with Newaygo County officials throughout this incident,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county and make certain all needs are being met as the community recovers.”

Residents who have been impacted by the flooding should log onto the Newaygo County website and report damage.

Under the Emergency Management Act, "the governor shall, by executive order or proclamation, declare a state of emergency if he or she finds that an emergency has occurred or that the threat of an emergency exists."

The state of emergency will last until April 16, unless extended by the Emergency Management Act.

