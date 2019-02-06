LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today ordered that all U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol complex and on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on June 4.

The announcement comes after a gunman opened fire in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, killing 12 people and sending four others to the hospital.

"My heart is with the loved ones of the victims and the residents of Virginia who were deeply impacted by this senseless tragedy,” Whitmer said. “Our nation has lost far too many people to gun violence, and we cannot continue to let these acts of violence become the norm.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Officials released the names of the 12 people killed in the shooting:

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Herbert "Bert" Snelling

Joshua Hardy

Katherine A. Nixon

Laquita C. Brown

Mary Louise Gayle

Michelle "Missy" Langer

Richard H. Nettleton

Robert "Bobby" Williams

Ryan Keith Cox

Tara Welch Gallagher

The people killed in the shooting had over 150 years of combined service with the city. City Manager Dave Hansen said the shooter resigned from his position by email on the day of the shooting.

Whitmer said flags should be returned to full-staff on Wednesday, June 5.

