LANSING, Mich. — The country is still reeling after two back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio this weekend.

Twenty people were killed in an El Paso shopping center where the gunman opened fire Saturday morning, and nine people were killed in a busy downtown area in Dayton early Sunday morning. Dozens more were injured in both mass shootings.

In response, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be displayed at half-staff on all state buildings, grounds and facilities. The order was enacted immediately and will run through sunset on Thursday to honor the victims of the mass shootings.

“We are heartsick to hear the news out of El Paso and Dayton,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis in our country, and we need to come together and take action to make sure firearms don’t end up in the hands of someone who wants to hurt themselves or others. My heart is with the loved ones of the victims and the residents and first responders of Texas and Ohio.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display flags at half-staff.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday.

President Donald Trump issued a similar order for all federal government buildings. Those flags will also remain at half-staff through Thursday.

