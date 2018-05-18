LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder has announced a confidential 24-hour sexual assault hotline in the coming weeks.

He and first lady Sue Snyder introduced the project Friday. The free anonymous line will be open for sexual assault survivors to seek counseling and connection to local medical resources.

Snyder said the hotline is a continuation of the "work to change the culture surrounding sexual assault in Michigan."

It will be funded by the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board, and operated by trained counselors and sexual assault service provider.

The hotline comes as the state deals with the scandal of ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar for sexually abusing hundreds of women and girls while employed at Michigan State University. The Legislature is weighing two legislative packages in response.

