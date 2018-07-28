GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Shape Corporation, an auto parts supplier in Grand Haven, is looking to develop more skilled workers because they are expecting 65 percent of their skilled trade workforce to retire within the next three years.

Many other companies like Shape Corp. are facing similar problems, which is why Gov. Snyder signed the Marshall Plan for Talent in June to revitalize the workforce.

Under the plan companies, including Shape Corp., will work with local school districts to train students for future jobs by providing schools with new equipment, teacher training and on-the-job experience.

"We really do not have the talent that we need to fill the open roles that we have," said Julie Davidson the Director of Talent Acquisition at Shape Corp. "It has inhibited some companies to be able to grow in West Michigan."

With the Marshall Plan, the state will spend $100 million over five years to update both the education and talent development systems in the state. It's estimated that between 2018 and 2024 there will be more than 811,000 job openings in high demand fields.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM