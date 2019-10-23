MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - It's one of Michigan's most recognizable landmarks and now, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island may be considered as a possible site of next year's G7 Summit.

This past weekend, President Donald Trump announced the summit would not take place at his Doral golf resort in Miami, Florida. Critics accused Trump of using the presidency to enrich himself by hosting the international summit at the private resort owned by his family.

According to the Detroit Free Press, President Trump's acting chief of staff listed eight states in the screening process and Michigan was one of them.

The Associated Press contacted major hotels and resorts in "all" of the states... but only The Grand Hotel would confirm it received a visit from the White House team earlier this year.

The G7 Summit is an annual meeting of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and U.S., and 2020 marks the U.S.'s turn to play host.

