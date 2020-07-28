Grand Rapids region moves out of 'high risk' COVID-19 level

A high risk region has more than 40 cases per million a day.

LANSING, Mich. — The Grand Rapids region has been downgraded from being "high risk" for COVID-19 to "medium high risk" on Michigan's Safe Start Map.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, announced the update during a press briefing Tuesday. The region, which includes 13 counties in West Michigan, was the only area in the state classified as high risk due to the number of coronavirus cases per capita.

The Grand Rapids region reports a little over 40 cases per million a day, Khaldun said, but there has been a "two week steady decline in the rate of new cases."

West Michigan was upgraded to high risk at the beginning of July when there was an increase in cases over a period of about three weeks. The state has six risk categories, which differ from the economic phases, and they are based on the number of cases within regions.

A high risk region will have more than 40 cases per million a day, and a medium-high risk region has 20-40 cases per million a day.

Khaldun said statewide the rate of positive tests is at 3.7%, which is a slight increase from the week before.

"As I've said before, 3% is the cut off that many experts say you want to be under to know that you're not having community spread of the disease. And while we're not as high as some other states across the country that are seeing a significant surge, that is something that we definitely want to monitor," said Khaldun. "When there's increased testing and the percent of tests that are positive goes up indicates that there may be community spread going on."

Last week, there were 78 new outbreaks of the virus across the state.

"Thirty-one percent of those outbreaks were associated with nursing homes or other adult care facilities," Khaldun said, breaking down the numbers. "Twenty-two percent of those were associated with social gatherings, 10 percent were associated with workplaces and another 9% were associated with restaurants."

She noted that other places included child care facilities, farms, bars, personal care services and gyms.

Tuesday, Khaldun also emphasized the importance of contact tracing to help control the spread of COVID-19. She noted that last week, local health departments were able to identify the source of infection for 32% of the new cases, which means health officials don't know where the other 68% of people were exposed.

"The most important thing we need everyone to do is answer their phone when public health staff attempt to call you," said Khaldun. The state also launched a test messaging platform for contact tracers to be able to reach people who may have been exposed to the virus.

Watch the full briefing here:

Whitmer gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response. WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is live to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020