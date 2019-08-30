LANSING, Mich. — More than $406,000 was awarded to communities around Michigan to help them protect their water supplies from contamination.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced the grants to 39 communities on Friday. The program gave the funding to area that rely on wells for their drinking water. It also awarded some grants to communities using surface water and a drinking water source.

The city of Grand Rapids was awarded $15,000 to develop and implement a Surface Water Intake Protection Plan.

Plainfield Charter Township, which has had problems with PFAS contamination near the site of an old Wolverine Worldwide dump site, was awarded $16,000.

The city of Kalamazoo was given the most funding, $70,000. And Battle Creek was behind that with $36,600.

See the full list here.

